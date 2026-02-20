Lib Dems push for Send to be given essential infrastructure status
- The Liberal Democrats are calling for the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) sector to be granted legal protections, designating it as critical national infrastructure.
- Party leader Sir Ed Davey criticised the current system, saying that taxpayer money is being used to "line the pockets of private firms" rather than benefiting vulnerable children.
- The proposed reforms aim to prevent private equity firms and offshore investors from profiting excessively from SEND provision, which the party describes as a "broken system."
- The Liberal Democrats also suggest subjecting SEND acquisitions to public interest tests under the Enterprise Act, allowing government intervention when necessary.
- This push for change comes amidst government considerations to reassess children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) and the anticipated introduction of Individual Support Plans (ISPs) in the forthcoming Schools White Paper.
