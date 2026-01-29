Nearly half of Send parents fear losing vital support amid reforms
- Nearly half of parents with children who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) fear that vital support could be reduced due to impending government reforms.
- A survey by disability charity Sense revealed that 47 per cent of parents shared this concern, with 35 per cent having left their jobs and 40 per cent cutting working hours due to insufficient support.
- The apprehension is linked to the government's anticipated Schools White Paper, expected early this year, which will detail plans to overhaul the SEND system, particularly regarding Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs).
- Many parents are nervous about the reforms, with 48 per cent finding it stressful to secure existing support, and there are concerns that legal rights for SEND children could be weakened.
- Despite these fears, the government has announced £200 million for teacher training in SEND support and £3 billion to create approximately 50,000 new school places for SEND children.