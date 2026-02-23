Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Government to announce billions in SEND funding with overhaul in schools

Geordie Greig questions Labour's SEND reforms: 'This is really about money'
  • The government has announced a £4bn package to overhaul the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system in England, aiming for greater inclusivity.
  • This funding includes £1.6bn for an 'inclusive mainstream fund' and £1.8bn for an 'experts at hand' service, providing specialists like SEND teachers and speech therapists.
  • The reforms will invest in targeted interventions and support staff in mainstream schools to introduce adaptive teaching styles.
  • While unions and opposition leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, broadly welcomed the commitment, concerns were raised regarding the allocation of funds and potential reviews of existing Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs).
  • These changes are part of a broader education system overhaul, detailed in the Schools White Paper, which also aims to halve the disadvantage gap by the time children born under this government finish secondary school.
