Man died from sepsis after medication delay in hospital
- An investigation found the death of a 45-year-old disabled man at Bassetlaw Hospital was preventable after he waited 34 hours for intravenous antibiotics.
- The man, who suffered from Alexander disease, was referred to the Nottinghamshire hospital for IV antibiotics to treat a urine infection resistant to oral medication.
- He received the correct IV medication over a day late and at half the required dosage, subsequently developing sepsis and dying a week later.
- The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) found that his mother's concerns about his treatment were dismissed, and hospital staff initially tried unavailable oral drugs despite advice for IV antibiotics.
- Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has agreed to apologise, provide a financial remedy, and implement an action plan to prevent similar incidents.