National Lottery Set For Life results: Winning numbers for draw on Monday 9 February
- The lucky winner of tonight’s National Lottery Set For Life draw will bag a top prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years.
- To take part in the draw, players need to choose five numbers from 1 to 47, and one Life Ball number from 1 to 10.
- You can find out if you’ve won by checking your ticket against tonight’s numbers below.
- The winning Set For Life numbers were 3, 34, 39, 40 and 41.
- And the Life Ball was 1.
