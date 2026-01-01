National Lottery Set For Life results: Winning numbers for draw on Thursday 1 January
- The lucky winner of tonight’s National Lottery Set For Life draw will bag a top prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years.
- To take part in the draw, players need to choose five numbers from 1 to 47, and one Life Ball number from 1 to 10.
- You can find out if you’ve won by checking your ticket against tonight’s numbers below.
- The winning Set For Life numbers were 7, 8, 41, 43, 45.
- And the Life Ball was 10.