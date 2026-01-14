Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Home secretary ‘no longer has confidence’ in police chief who banned football fans

West Midlands Police chief 'no longer has my confidence', says Home Secretary
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has declared she no longer has confidence in West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford.
  • This decision follows a "damning" report by chief inspector Sir Andy Cooke into the force's handling of the ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans attending a match against Aston Villa.
  • The report highlighted a "failure of leadership," criticising the police for a lack of engagement with the Jewish community and using "confirmation bias" to justify the ban.
  • Chief Constable Guildford also gave erroneous evidence to MPs, initially denying the use of AI tools, then blaming an "AI hallucination" for incorrect intelligence, including a reference to a non-existent match.
  • Mr Guildford has since apologised for the error, clarifying that Microsoft Co Pilot, not Google, was the AI tool responsible for the misleading information.
In full

Thank you for registering

