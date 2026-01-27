Shabana Mahmood believes cigarette-induced asthma attack was message from God
- Shabana Mahmood, a potential successor to Keir Starmer, revealed the naughtiest thing she has ever done was taking a drag on a cigarette as a teenager, which triggered an asthma attack.
- She interpreted the asthma attack as a divine message to avoid smoking.
- This confession has been compared to Theresa May’s 2017 statement that the naughtiest thing she did was running through 'fields of wheat', which garnered widespread ridicule.
- Ms Mahmood also spoke about the demanding nature of her role as Home Secretary, admitting that the constant threats and plots prevent her from sleeping well.
- She emphasised the central importance of her Muslim faith in her life, stating she believes in accountability to God and regularly prays for safety and expresses gratitude.