Shampoo sold on Amazon recalled over banned chemical

The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) urgently recalled a shampoo and conditioner set
The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) urgently recalled a shampoo and conditioner set (Getty/iStock)
  • The Pilgrim Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner set has been pulled from sale as it poses a “serious chemical risk”.
  • The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) issued an urgent recall for the product, which was sold on Amazon.
  • The hair products contain zinc pyrithione, an ingredient prohibited for use in cosmetic products in the UK and EU.
  • Zinc pyrithione was classified as unsafe due to concerns over its risks to reproduction, fertility, and potential DNA damage.
  • The shampoo and conditioner also contained several undeclared allergens, posing an additional risk to consumers with sensitivities.
