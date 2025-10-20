Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Appalling’ ICE message shown on scoreboard at NHL game

Sharks apologize for ICE message displayed during Hispanic Heritage Night
  • The San Jose Sharks hockey team apologized after a pro-ICE message was displayed on their scoreboard during an NHL game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
  • The message, which read "SJ SHARKS FANS LOVE ICE !! GET ‘EM BOYZ !,” appeared Saturday during the team's ninth annual Los Tiburones Night, a celebration of the Hispanic community.
  • Fans said they were shocked and appalled with some calling for stricter pre-checks on messages displayed in the arena.
  • The team said the message was externally submitted, inadvertently displayed and did not meet their organizational values, and they are investigating its origin.
  • The incident occurred against a backdrop of the Trump administration's aggressive immigration policies, including increased funding for ICE and higher arrest targets.
