‘Appalling’ ICE message shown on scoreboard at NHL game
- The San Jose Sharks hockey team apologized after a pro-ICE message was displayed on their scoreboard during an NHL game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- The message, which read "SJ SHARKS FANS LOVE ICE !! GET ‘EM BOYZ !,” appeared Saturday during the team's ninth annual Los Tiburones Night, a celebration of the Hispanic community.
- Fans said they were shocked and appalled with some calling for stricter pre-checks on messages displayed in the arena.
- The team said the message was externally submitted, inadvertently displayed and did not meet their organizational values, and they are investigating its origin.
- The incident occurred against a backdrop of the Trump administration's aggressive immigration policies, including increased funding for ICE and higher arrest targets.