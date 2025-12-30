Labour given stark warning about workers by Unite boss
- Unite general secretary Sharon Graham warned the Labour government that failing to prioritise workers in 2026 could lead to its downfall.
- Graham criticised Labour for being overly focused on its “failing leadership” and potential successors to Sir Keir Starmer, rather than addressing pressing national issues.
- She argued that a new Labour leadership with similar policies, described as “austerity lite”, would not resolve the country's problems.
- Graham condemned Labour's budget choices, including “stealth taxes on workers” instead of a wealth tax, and opposed cuts to the winter fuel allowance and unbacked net-zero targets.
- She urged the government to invest in British industry to stimulate growth, asserting that the UK's poor productivity stems from an 'investment strike' rather than its workforce.