Actor in hit TV show mourned after his death at age 90
- Character actor Shelly Desai, known for his roles in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Men of a Certain Age, has died at the age of 90.
- His death was announced by his stepdaughter, Dawn Lerman Vaccaro, who praised his kindness and dedication to acting and charity.
- Mumbai-born Desai moved to the United States in the 1960s to study engineering before pursuing an acting career that encompassed over 90 screen roles.
- He was recognized for his recurring role as Hwang, the landlord, in multiple seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and as Carlos in Men of a Certain Age.
- His extensive filmography included appearances in films such as Thelma & Louise, Escape from L.A., and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, alongside numerous television credits.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks