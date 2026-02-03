Shigella symptoms and advice after holidaymakers die from gastric illnesses
- Concerns have been raised regarding health and safety in Cape Verde following the deaths of four British holidaymakers from gastric illness and an increase in Shigella infections among returning travellers.
- The UK Health Security Agency is investigating a rise in Shigella sonnei cases, with 109 out of 137 confirmed UK infections since October 2025 linked to travel to the islands.
- Shigella bacteria cause severe diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps, spreading through contact with contaminated faeces, food or water.
- A travel medical specialist advises rigorous hygiene, consuming freshly cooked food, and carrying rehydration solutions and potentially antibiotics to prevent and manage illness.
- The Foreign Office recommends comprehensive travel insurance for Cape Verde, as medical facilities are basic and the Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) is not accepted.
