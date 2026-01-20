Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Surprising benefit of shingles vaccine

Shingles occurs most often as people get older and is more likely to cause serious problems in older age groups
Shingles occurs most often as people get older and is more likely to cause serious problems in older age groups (Alamy/PA)
  • A new study suggests the shingles vaccine may not only protect against the viral infection but also slow down biological ageing in older people.
  • Researchers from the University of Southern California found that vaccinated individuals exhibited fewer signs of biological ageing and inflammation compared to those who had not received the jab.
  • The study, involving over 3,800 people, measured seven aspects of biological ageing, including inflammation, and found significantly lower inflammation and slower ageing markers in vaccinated participants.
  • Lead author Jung Ki Kim indicated that by reducing background inflammation, possibly through preventing the reactivation of the shingles virus, the vaccine could support healthier ageing.
  • These findings contribute to growing evidence that vaccines might play a broader role in promoting healthy ageing strategies beyond just preventing acute illnesses.
