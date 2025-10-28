Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shooter confesses to killing Japan’s longest-serving leader Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe funeral: Japan bids goodbye to its longest-serving prime minister
  • Tetsuya Yamagami admitted to the murder of Shinzo Abe on the first day of his trial in Japan.
  • Yamagami, 45, was arrested in July 2022 for allegedly shooting Abe with a homemade gun during an election campaign speech in Nara.
  • He blamed Abe for promoting the Unification Church, against which he held a grudge after his mother donated a substantial amount of money to the group.
  • Yamagami's lawyer argued that the homemade weapon used did not fall under the definition of handguns in Japan's Firearms and Swords Control Act.
  • The trial's commencement coincided with a summit between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Donald Trump, who described Abe as a "great friend".
