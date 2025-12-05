Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Shinzo Abe’s assassin shot the former Japanese Prime Minister dead

Shinzo Abe funeral: Japan bids goodbye to its longest-serving prime minister
  • Tetsuya Yamagami, charged with assassinating Shinzo Abe, apologised in court to the Abe family, stating he held "no ill will whatsoever".
  • During the 14th hearing at Nara District Court, Yamagami expressed deep sorrow for causing "three and a half years of suffering" to Abe's family.
  • Yamagami previously admitted to shooting Abe with a homemade gun in July 2022 while the former prime minister was giving a speech during an election campaign.
  • He held a grudge against Abe due to the politician's support for the Unification Church, which Yamagami blamed for his family's bankruptcy after his mother made substantial donations.
  • Akie Abe, Shinzo Abe's widow, attended a previous hearing and came face-to-face with Yamagami, though she was not present for his apology to the family.
