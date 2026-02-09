Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How timbers from a 17th century shipwreck washed up on a UK beach

  • Timbers believed to be from a historic 17th-century shipwreck have washed up on Studland Beach in the UK following Storm Chandra.
  • The ship parts, discovered last month, are thought to be a section of the Swash Channel wreck, first found in the 1990s near Poole Harbour.
  • Historical records suggest the wreck is of Dutch or German origin, likely 'The Fame', a Dutch merchant ship that ran aground and sank in 1631.
  • Marine archaeologists from Bournemouth University identified the six-metre-long timbers, believing they could be a previously missing hull section of the vessel.
  • Dendrochronology testing will confirm the timbers' origin, which, if from the protected Swash Channel wreck, will join the collection at Poole Museum.
