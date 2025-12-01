Manhunt after four killed in shooting at child’s birthday
- A suspected gang-related shooting at a children's birthday party in Stockton, California, resulted in four fatalities and 14 injuries.
- The deceased includes three children, aged eight, nine, and 14, and a 21-year-old man, with a nine-year-old girl surviving a head injury.
- San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow confirmed that the attack, believed to involve multiple shooters, was not random and likely targeted specific individuals.
- Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi condemned the incident as an “act of terrorism” and appealed for public assistance in identifying the perpetrators.
- Authorities have vowed to find those responsible, with several arrests made on weapons and gang charges, though their direct link to the shooting is yet to be confirmed.