Thousands impacted by Shopify outage on Cyber Monday
- E-commerce platform Shopify experienced widespread outages on Cyber Monday, one of the busiest online retail days of the year.
- Thousands of stores began reporting problems logging into their accounts about 9am ET, with over 4,000 retailers affected at its peak around 11am ET.
- Shopify acknowledged an issue with 'Admins' impacting selected stores and stated they were working to resolve it.
- Business owners expressed outrage on social media, highlighting the significant financial impact on small businesses unable to manage sales or update their online stores during the crucial shopping event.
- Users called the incident “embarrassing” and suggested Shopify should refund merchants' fees for the month due to the disruption on such a critical sales day.