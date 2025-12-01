Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands impacted by Shopify outage on Cyber Monday

Shopify president reveals which generation will spend most this Christmas
  • E-commerce platform Shopify experienced widespread outages on Cyber Monday, one of the busiest online retail days of the year.
  • Thousands of stores began reporting problems logging into their accounts about 9am ET, with over 4,000 retailers affected at its peak around 11am ET.
  • Shopify acknowledged an issue with 'Admins' impacting selected stores and stated they were working to resolve it.
  • Business owners expressed outrage on social media, highlighting the significant financial impact on small businesses unable to manage sales or update their online stores during the crucial shopping event.
  • Users called the incident “embarrassing” and suggested Shopify should refund merchants' fees for the month due to the disruption on such a critical sales day.
