Shopper jailed for ‘ticket switching’ at self-checkout after using trick 35 times
- A 63-year-old Florida man, Luis Felipe Lezcano, has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of pounds worth of items from a grocery store using a “ticket switching” scam at self-checkout kiosks.
- Lezcano reportedly employed a technique where he scanned a cheap item while simultaneously moving a more expensive item past the scanner, creating the illusion of a legitimate purchase.
- Police stated that Lezcano allegedly carried out this scam over 35 times, with store management confirming the repeated incidents.
- Surveillance footage reportedly captured Lezcano performing the “ticket switching” maneuver, which Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez noted makes identification easier for investigators.
- Lezcano was apprehended on January 14, having allegedly just committed a similar scam at a nearby Walmart, where he was found with unpaid items.