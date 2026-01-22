Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shopper jailed for ‘ticket switching’ at self-checkout after using trick 35 times

Luis Felipe Lezcano, 63, was arrested in Florida for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from retailers by exploiting their self-checkout kiosks
Luis Felipe Lezcano, 63, was arrested in Florida for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from retailers by exploiting their self-checkout kiosks (Doral Police Department)
  • A 63-year-old Florida man, Luis Felipe Lezcano, has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of pounds worth of items from a grocery store using a “ticket switching” scam at self-checkout kiosks.
  • Lezcano reportedly employed a technique where he scanned a cheap item while simultaneously moving a more expensive item past the scanner, creating the illusion of a legitimate purchase.
  • Police stated that Lezcano allegedly carried out this scam over 35 times, with store management confirming the repeated incidents.
  • Surveillance footage reportedly captured Lezcano performing the “ticket switching” maneuver, which Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez noted makes identification easier for investigators.
  • Lezcano was apprehended on January 14, having allegedly just committed a similar scam at a nearby Walmart, where he was found with unpaid items.
