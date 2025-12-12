Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Shopping trends of 2025 were driven by nostalgia and a love for kitchenware

Oasis perform 'Acquiesce' on opening night of reunion tour
  • John Lewis's annual report highlights consumer spending trends shaped by a record-breaking summer, cost-of-living pressures and cultural events.
  • The UK's warmest summer led to increased demand for outdoor goods, with swimwear and cooking equipment sales extending into autumn due to prolonged heatwaves.
  • The announcement of Oasis's reunion tour spurred a 40 per cent rise in sales of parkas and bucket hats, indicating a broader resurgence of 90s fashion nostalgia.
  • Consumers are increasingly focused on sustainability, evidenced by a 50 per cent increase in sewing machine searches and a preference for repairing or buying second-hand clothing.
  • Traditional kitchen items like butter dishes are experiencing a significant comeback, while demand for sous vide machines and men's skinny jeans has notably decreased.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in