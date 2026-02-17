Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

A worker was dismissed for his side hustle. Here’s why

Related: Martin Lewis issues warning to Brits with a side hustle
  • Australia's Fair Work Commission upheld an employer's decision to dismiss an employee for holding a second job, ruling the dismissal was not unfair.
  • The Commission's decision highlighted that employers can prohibit second jobs if they create a conflict of interest or impact the employee's primary role.
  • Many employers include clauses in employment contracts requiring permission for or prohibiting additional employment to prevent competition or fatigue.
  • Almost one million Australians hold more than one job, often working around eight hours weekly in their second role, with this trend increasing due to rising living costs.
  • The rise of side hustles, driven by financial pressures and the gig economy, allows individuals to monetise hobbies or interests outside their main employment.
