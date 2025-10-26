Man rescued from quicksand in race against time as tide approached
- A man was rescued from quicksand in Silverdale, Morecambe Bay, on Saturday after becoming trapped as a large tide rapidly approached.
- The Bay Search and Rescue team found the man partially submerged and suffering from hypothermia, describing it as a 'surreal close call'.
- Rescuers utilised two inflatable Rescue Air Pathways to prevent him from sinking further and to carefully free him from the quicksand.
- The man was safely extracted within minutes, warmed in an all-terrain vehicle, and then handed over to the North West Ambulance Service for further assessment.
- The rescue team noted that the tide rapidly filled the gulley shortly after the rescue and reported an increase in quicksand patches in the area this year.