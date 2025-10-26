Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man rescued from quicksand in race against time as tide approached

A view from Morecambe Bay coast, Lancashire, England. HDR.
A view from Morecambe Bay coast, Lancashire, England. HDR. (Getty/iStock)
  • A man was rescued from quicksand in Silverdale, Morecambe Bay, on Saturday after becoming trapped as a large tide rapidly approached.
  • The Bay Search and Rescue team found the man partially submerged and suffering from hypothermia, describing it as a 'surreal close call'.
  • Rescuers utilised two inflatable Rescue Air Pathways to prevent him from sinking further and to carefully free him from the quicksand.
  • The man was safely extracted within minutes, warmed in an all-terrain vehicle, and then handed over to the North West Ambulance Service for further assessment.
  • The rescue team noted that the tide rapidly filled the gulley shortly after the rescue and reported an increase in quicksand patches in the area this year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in