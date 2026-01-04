Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands stranded and flights cancelled after Greece airspace chaos

Passengers walk in the departure hall of Athens' International airport
Passengers walk in the departure hall of Athens' International airport (AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hundreds of flights to, from, and within Greece were cancelled or delayed due to a failure in the air-traffic control system.
  • The Hellenic Aviation Service Provider reported a technical issue affecting its radio frequency systems, leading to a significant reduction in Greek airspace capacity.
  • Major airlines such as Aegean, EasyJet, British Airways, and Ryanair cancelled or diverted numerous flights, impacting routes to and from Athens and other Greek destinations.
  • Several flights were diverted to alternative airports in countries including Italy, Croatia, Hungary, Albania, and Cyprus.
  • Flights are now gradually resuming, with ongoing efforts to fully restore the technical systems, and affected passengers are entitled to re-routing and care under air passenger rights rules.
