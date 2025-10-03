Warning as tens of thousands of passengers set to have journeys cancelled across Europe
- The main French air traffic control union, SNCTA, has announced a strike from 7 to 10 October 2025, which is expected to cause tens of thousands of flight cancellations and delays across western Europe.
- The union's reasons for striking include grievances over air traffic control governance, citing "mistrust, punitive practices, and brutal managerial methods," and a demand for pay restoration to counter inflation.
- The industrial action is anticipated to severely impact flights, especially those overflying French airspace, with previous strikes leading to thousands of cancellations and significant costs for the aviation industry.
- Airlines are legally obliged to re-route passengers and provide accommodation and meals for cancelled flights, irrespective of the strike's cause, although fulfilling these duties can be challenging during widespread disruption.
- Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has criticised the European Commission for failing to protect overflights during national air traffic control strikes, advocating for reform to prevent passengers from being held hostage by such actions.