Major incident declared after huge sinkhole opens in canal
- A major incident has been declared after a large sinkhole, measuring 164ft by 164ft, opened in the Shropshire Union Canal near Drawbridge, Chemistry, Shropshire.
- Three boats were caught in the sinkhole, although no one was believed to be on board and there have been no injuries reported.
- About 12 residents from nearby moored boats have been relocated to a welfare centre.
- Emergency services, including fire, police, ambulance, and environmental agencies, are managing the incident, which involved unstable ground and fast-moving water.
- The situation was declared stable by 8.30am Monday, with water flow reduced and no ongoing search and rescue, though the public is advised to avoid the area.