Trump blamed as beloved Christmas celebrations axed after 26 years

Saks Fifth Avenue's Christmas lights unveiled for 2023 holiday
  • The annual Sinterklaas celebrations in Rhinebeck, upstate New York, have been cancelled for the first time in 26 years.
  • Organisers attributed the cancellation to rising costs directly caused by Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs.
  • Specific financial impacts included Chinese-made lights almost tripling in price and potential customs backlogs for decorative stars from India, which accounted for a fifth of the festival's budget.
  • Cuts to arts grants also contributed to the financial difficulties that led to the event's demise.
  • Jeanne Fleming, the creator and coordinator of Sinterklaas Rhinebeck, expressed profound sadness at the cancellation and thanked the hundreds of artists and thousands of volunteers for their dedication over 25 years.
