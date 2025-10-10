Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes paid to viral college basketball icon

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt Passes Away At 106, Loyola-Chicago Mourns
  • Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the beloved chaplain for Loyola Chicago's men's basketball team, has passed away at the age of 106.
  • She gained international attention and became a celebrated personality during the team's remarkable 2018 NCAA Tournament run.
  • Sister Jean served Loyola University for over six decades, stepping down from her official role in August due to health concerns but continuing as an adviser.
  • Loyola President Mark C. Reed paid tribute to her profound impact, describing her as an invaluable source of wisdom and grace for generations of students and staff.
  • Her life's motto was 'Worship, Work, Win,' and she believed sports were crucial for developing life skills, faith, and purpose.
