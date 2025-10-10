Tributes paid to viral college basketball icon
- Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the beloved chaplain for Loyola Chicago's men's basketball team, has passed away at the age of 106.
- She gained international attention and became a celebrated personality during the team's remarkable 2018 NCAA Tournament run.
- Sister Jean served Loyola University for over six decades, stepping down from her official role in August due to health concerns but continuing as an adviser.
- Loyola President Mark C. Reed paid tribute to her profound impact, describing her as an invaluable source of wisdom and grace for generations of students and staff.
- Her life's motto was 'Worship, Work, Win,' and she believed sports were crucial for developing life skills, faith, and purpose.