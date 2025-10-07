Study reveals a form of vitamin B may help prevent skin cancer recurrence
- A study has found that nicotinamide, an over-the-counter form of vitamin B, can help prevent the recurrence of skin cancer by repairing DNA damage.
- The research, which analyzed data from over 33,000 US veterans, indicated an overall 14 percent reduction in the risk of skin cancer returning.
- For individuals who started taking nicotinamide after their first skin cancer diagnosis, the study observed a 54 percent reduction in recurrence risk, though this effect lessened with multiple previous diagnoses.
- Professor Lee Wheless, one of the study's authors, suggested nicotinamide improves the skin's ability to repair DNA damage caused by ultraviolet radiation and decreases UV-triggered immunosuppression.
- The study identified the greatest risk reduction for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma but did not examine melanoma, and experts caution that nicotinamide does not provide protection from the sun.