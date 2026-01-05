Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Parachutist lands on goalpost during Armed Forces Bowl game

(Video Elephant)
  • A skydiver fell 35 feet after becoming entangled in a net during a pre-game parachute jump at a college football match.
  • The incident occurred at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, January 2, before the Rice Owls vs Texas State Bobcats game.
  • Footage showed the individual briefly suspended after hitting the field goal net cable, then falling into a group of spectators.
  • Despite the significant fall, the skydiver was left unscathed, and no spectators sustained injuries.
  • This was one of two unsuccessful jumps, as another skydiver landed outside the stadium, while only three of the five scheduled jumps went as planned.
