Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

A new study suggests jellyfish may hold the answer to why we need sleep

Rare unnamed jellyfish seen only once before spotted in remote Pacific Ocean
  • A new study in Nature Communications reveals that jellyfish and sea anemones, despite lacking complex brains, exhibit sleep-like states.
  • Researchers discovered that DNA damage accumulates in the nerve cells of these invertebrates during wakefulness, and this damage is subsequently repaired while they are dozing.
  • This finding suggests that the fundamental purpose of sleep, particularly for cellular self-defense and DNA repair, dates back over 600 million years, predating the evolution of complex brains.
  • Experiments showed that these creatures display reduced responsiveness during rest, and sleep deprivation led to an increase in DNA breaks, followed by a 'sleep rebound' effect.
  • The sleep hormone melatonin was also found to induce sleep in these brainless animals, indicating that its soporific role evolved much earlier than previously understood.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in