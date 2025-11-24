Police arrest Slender Man stabber after she cut monitor off and fled
- Morgan Geyser, one of the people convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, was found and taken into custody after going missing from a group home in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
- Geyser, 23, cut off her GPS monitoring bracelet and fled the home on Saturday evening, having been seen with an adult acquaintance.
- She was located with another person at a truck stop in Posen, Illinois, over 170 miles from Sun Prairie, with authorities notified on Sunday night.
- Geyser had been granted conditional release earlier this year and placed in the group home to continue treatment for a psychotic spectrum disorder.
- Residents in Sun Prairie expressed anger and concern regarding her placement in their community and the delay in police notification about her disappearance.