The celebrities calling for smacking to be made illegal
- Actor Sir Michael Caine and football legend Alan Shearer, among other public figures, have urged the Prime Minister to ban smacking in England.
- Their plea was delivered in a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, co-ordinated by the NSPCC and supported by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and Barnardo's.
- Signatories argue that current English law, which allows a 'reasonable punishment' defence for hitting a child, offers less protection to children than adults.
- They highlighted that Wales and Scotland have already made all forms of corporal punishment, including smacking, illegal, calling for England to adopt similar legislation.
- The Department for Education stated it is reviewing legal changes made in Wales and Scotland but currently has no plans to legislate on the issue.