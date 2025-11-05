Migrant who returned to UK after removal deported to France again
- An Iranian man was deported from the UK for a second time after re-entering the country by small boat just weeks after his initial removal to France.
- The Home Office confirmed his latest departure, noting he had arrived back in the UK on 18 October, approximately a month after being returned to France under a pilot scheme.
- His re-entry prompted criticism that the government was in “total chaos”, while ministers maintained his detection proved the system was working.
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood issued a clear message that anyone attempting to return to the UK after removal would be sent back, vowing to scale up removals of illegal migrants.
- Under the UK-France agreement, 94 migrants have been returned to France, with 57 people arriving in the UK through safe and legal routes.