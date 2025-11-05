Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Migrant who returned to UK after removal deported to France again

First migrants detained under UK's 'one in, one out' returns deal with France
  • An Iranian man was deported from the UK for a second time after re-entering the country by small boat just weeks after his initial removal to France.
  • The Home Office confirmed his latest departure, noting he had arrived back in the UK on 18 October, approximately a month after being returned to France under a pilot scheme.
  • His re-entry prompted criticism that the government was in “total chaos”, while ministers maintained his detection proved the system was working.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood issued a clear message that anyone attempting to return to the UK after removal would be sent back, vowing to scale up removals of illegal migrants.
  • Under the UK-France agreement, 94 migrants have been returned to France, with 57 people arriving in the UK through safe and legal routes.
