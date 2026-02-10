Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

French authorities rescue small boat migrants from English Channel

French authorities rescued migrants crossing the Channel on a small boat on Sunday
French authorities rescued migrants crossing the Channel on a small boat on Sunday (Getty)
  • French authorities successfully rescued 66 individuals from a small boat in the English Channel on Sunday night after its engine failed.
  • The rescue operation took place off the coast of Pas-de-Calais, with all individuals safely transported to the port of Calais for medical assistance.
  • Authorities issued renewed warnings about the dangers of attempting such crossings, highlighting the perilous conditions of the busy maritime area.
  • This incident occurs as an inquiry into the deadliest Channel crossing in November 2021 concluded that small boat crossings must cease.
  • Despite the inherent risks, 1,208 people have already successfully crossed the Channel this year, prompting charities to advocate for safer routes to the UK.
