French authorities rescue small boat migrants from English Channel
- French authorities successfully rescued 66 individuals from a small boat in the English Channel on Sunday night after its engine failed.
- The rescue operation took place off the coast of Pas-de-Calais, with all individuals safely transported to the port of Calais for medical assistance.
- Authorities issued renewed warnings about the dangers of attempting such crossings, highlighting the perilous conditions of the busy maritime area.
- This incident occurs as an inquiry into the deadliest Channel crossing in November 2021 concluded that small boat crossings must cease.
- Despite the inherent risks, 1,208 people have already successfully crossed the Channel this year, prompting charities to advocate for safer routes to the UK.
