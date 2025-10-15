Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The one part of Britain which might be exempt from Starmer’s smoking ban

Printing warnings on individual cigarettes 'may reduce smoking rates'
  • The UK government's proposed generational smoking ban, which would make it illegal for anyone born after 2009 to buy tobacco, faces potential complications in Northern Ireland.
  • A minister admitted that the ban's application in Northern Ireland is uncertain due to the Windsor Framework, a key post-Brexit agreement with the European Union.
  • The Windsor Framework requires Northern Ireland to align with EU laws on goods, which could mean tobacco must remain legal for adults over 18 in the region.
  • Sir Robert Buckland previously warned that applying the ban in Northern Ireland could breach EU law, potentially leading to a legal challenge, or fracture the UK's internal market if NI is exempted.
  • Despite these concerns, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn stated the government's intention is for the ban to apply across the entire UK to protect young people.
