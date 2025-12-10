The only way to prove an animal has been smuggled
- New research has discovered a scientific method to determine if an animal was taken from the wild or bred in captivity, aiming to combat illegal wildlife smuggling.
- The technique uses stable isotope analysis of chemical traces in a turtle's claw, which provides an environmental signature reflecting its diet and habitat.
- This forensic approach is reliable and reproducible, offering crucial evidence to challenge smugglers' claims that seized animals are legally captive-bred.
- Australia is identified as a global hotspot for reptile smuggling, with native species highly prized in the international pet trade, particularly in Asian markets.
- The ability to scientifically prove an animal's wild origin could significantly strengthen prosecutions and bolster conservation efforts against illegal trafficking.