Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How Trump’s new SNAP restrictions could affect millions

Trump threatens SNAP funding
  • The recent end of a government shutdown highlighted worsening food insecurity across the United States, despite restoring funding for the critical Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
  • New restrictions on SNAP eligibility are anticipated to remove millions of families from the program, while the administration threatens to cut funding for Democratic-led states refusing to provide specific beneficiary data, including immigration status.
  • New work requirements for SNAP beneficiaries, implemented in July, are projected to result in a $187 billion cut over the next decade, affecting approximately 4 million people, including vulnerable groups.
  • Food banks and pantries, already stretched by rising costs and the pandemic, experienced a significant surge in demand during the shutdown, with many struggling to meet the increased need.
  • Anti-hunger advocates warn that these extensive cuts, combined with a mounting affordability crisis, will exacerbate food inequality and force low-income individuals to make difficult choices between food and other essential expenses.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in