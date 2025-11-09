Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Large parts of US warned as meteorologists predict ‘intense’ snowfall

Pedestrian walks on the sidewalk during a snowy day in Skokie, Ill., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Pedestrian walks on the sidewalk during a snowy day in Skokie, Ill., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Large parts of the US are bracing for one of the season's first significant wintry weather events, with snow hitting the Northern Plains and Great Lakes, and a cold snap affecting the South.
  • The Chicago area and communities around Lake Michigan are forecast to receive "intense" snowfall of up to 18 inches and winds of 30 mph, potentially disrupting the Monday morning commute.
  • Winter storm warnings are in place for Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin, where up to 12 inches of snow is expected, leading to hazardous travel conditions and low visibility.
  • Portions of Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota are experiencing patchy blowing snow and wind chills near zero, following earlier snowfall in some areas.
  • Freezing temperatures are predicted across a wide area of the South, from Texas to Georgia, with cold weather warnings issued for Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky, prompting advice for gardeners to protect plants.
In full

