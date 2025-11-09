Large parts of US warned as meteorologists predict ‘intense’ snowfall
- Large parts of the US are bracing for one of the season's first significant wintry weather events, with snow hitting the Northern Plains and Great Lakes, and a cold snap affecting the South.
- The Chicago area and communities around Lake Michigan are forecast to receive "intense" snowfall of up to 18 inches and winds of 30 mph, potentially disrupting the Monday morning commute.
- Winter storm warnings are in place for Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin, where up to 12 inches of snow is expected, leading to hazardous travel conditions and low visibility.
- Portions of Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota are experiencing patchy blowing snow and wind chills near zero, following earlier snowfall in some areas.
- Freezing temperatures are predicted across a wide area of the South, from Texas to Georgia, with cold weather warnings issued for Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky, prompting advice for gardeners to protect plants.