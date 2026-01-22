‘Catastrophic’ ice storm looms as 100 million Americans put under weather alerts
- Millions of Americans are bracing for a potentially catastrophic ice storm, forecast to cause widespread power outages and significant travel disruption across the country.
- The severe weather, expected from Friday through the weekend, could affect areas from New Mexico to the Carolinas with ice, while northern states anticipate heavy snow.
- An estimated 100 million people are already under various winter weather alerts, with forecasts warning of half an inch or more of ice in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee.
- The storm is predicted to bring heavy snow, freezing rain, and sleet, driven by an "atmospheric river" of moisture across southern and eastern states.
- Cities and states are preparing with extensive resources, including snowplows, salt, and brine trucks, to manage the impact of the freezing temperatures and precipitation.