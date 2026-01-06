Snow warnings for UK as schools closed and flights cancelled
- Disruptive snow, wind, and rain are forecast for parts of southern England this week, as an Atlantic low-pressure front converges with an Arctic airmass.
- The Met Office has issued two amber snow warnings for northern Scotland, alongside yellow snow and ice warnings across various regions including southwest, northern, and eastern England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
- Forecasters indicate a 30 per cent chance of disruptive snow for southern English counties, particularly higher ground, while central and northern areas may experience more significant snowfall.
- Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing across much of the country, potentially reaching minus 12C, prompting the UK Health Security Agency to issue amber cold health alerts for England until Friday.
- The severe weather has already led to hundreds of school closures, flight cancellations, and train disruptions, with hundreds of thousands of households receiving £25 cold weather payments.