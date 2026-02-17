All the places covered by the Met Office’s snow warnings
- The Met Office has issued yellow snow warnings for four UK regions, effective from 4pm on Wednesday, February 18, until 6am on Thursday, February 19.
- Snowfall is anticipated to be between 2-5 cm widely above 150-200 metres, with up to 10-15 cm possible at higher elevations.
- The warnings cover Oxfordshire in South East England and Gloucestershire in in South West England.
- In the West Midlands, there are warnings for Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Telford and Wrekin, Warwickshire, West Midlands Conurbation, and Worcestershire.
- In Wales, there are warnings for Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, and Wrexham.
