Meteorologist reveals when snow could fall in the UK
- The UK could experience its first wintry weather of the season next week, according to the Met Office.
- Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge indicated a "potential" for snowfall in northern parts of the UK, specifically Scotland, by the end of next week.
- The forecast remains uncertain, with computer models showing a conflict between cold air from the north and warm air from the south, making it "all to play for".
- Despite recent record-breaking mild temperatures in November and October, a sprinkling of snow in Scotland during mid-November is not uncommon.
- While currently any snow is most likely limited to Scotland, there is a chance colder air could extend further south.