Met Office reveals one area that could get white Christmas
- The Met Office says that a white Christmas is "highly unlikely" for most of the UK this year.
- Temperatures are forecast to be low, dropping to -5C in northern Scotland, with wind chill making it feel like freezing across much of the country from Christmas Eve.
- Christmas Day is expected to be mostly dry with periods of sunshine, though some eastern and north-eastern areas may experience cloudier conditions.
- A very slight chance of snow exists only on Dartmoor, where afternoon rain showers might turn to a smattering of snow.
- Despite the cold Christmas period, 2025 is currently tracking to be the UK's hottest year on record, potentially surpassing 2022's mean temperature.