Snow forecast as Arctic air to bring down temperatures across the UK

Frequent showers are anticipated across Northern Ireland, northern Scotland, Wales, and the South West
Frequent showers are anticipated across Northern Ireland, northern Scotland, Wales, and the South West (PA Wire)
  • The UK is set to experience plummeting temperatures this weekend due to cold Arctic air, coinciding with the clocks going back.
  • Wintry conditions are expected, bringing the first snow of the season to Scottish mountains on Saturday and patchy frost to England and northern Scotland on Sunday morning.
  • The Met Office forecasts the "coldest pair of days so far this season," with temperatures dropping to single digits and strong winds making Saturday feel like December.
  • Frequent showers are anticipated across Northern Ireland, northern Scotland, Wales, and the South West, with an Atlantic low contributing to a chilly Saturday night.
  • Sunday will begin with sunshine in central and eastern areas, but cloud will increase, bringing persistent rain to Northern Ireland, Scotland, and western parts of England and Wales by lunchtime.
