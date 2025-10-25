Snow forecast as Arctic air to bring down temperatures across the UK
- The UK is set to experience plummeting temperatures this weekend due to cold Arctic air, coinciding with the clocks going back.
- Wintry conditions are expected, bringing the first snow of the season to Scottish mountains on Saturday and patchy frost to England and northern Scotland on Sunday morning.
- The Met Office forecasts the "coldest pair of days so far this season," with temperatures dropping to single digits and strong winds making Saturday feel like December.
- Frequent showers are anticipated across Northern Ireland, northern Scotland, Wales, and the South West, with an Atlantic low contributing to a chilly Saturday night.
- Sunday will begin with sunshine in central and eastern areas, but cloud will increase, bringing persistent rain to Northern Ireland, Scotland, and western parts of England and Wales by lunchtime.