Met Office issues New Year weather warning with heavy snow to hit UK
- The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across parts of Scotland, effective from New Year's Day until 2 January.
- Frequent and heavy snow showers are expected, potentially causing travel disruption, with accumulations of 2-5cm generally and up to 30cm or more on higher routes.
- An amber cold health alert from the UKHSA is in place for the North East and North West of England until 5 January, with temperatures forecast to drop to 3-5C.
- This cold snap is likely to significantly impact health and social care services, leading to a potential rise in deaths among vulnerable individuals and increased demand for healthcare.
- Yellow cold health alerts are also active for other regions of England, and the public is urged to check on vulnerable friends, family, and neighbours, particularly those with dementia.