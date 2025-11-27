Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New study suggests you’re probably not addicted to social media

  • New research suggests that excessive social media use is often a habit rather than an addiction, as it typically lacks symptoms like cravings or withdrawal.
  • A study of Instagram users revealed that despite many feeling addicted, only two per cent displayed clinical signs of addiction.
  • Psychologists note that social media use correlates with negative consequences such as poor body image, anxiety, and low self-esteem.
  • The media's frequent framing of social media use as an “addiction” influences users' perceptions and their sense of control over their usage.
  • Despite these findings, nearly half of British teenagers report feeling addicted to social media, with global data also showing a rise in problematic usage among young people.
