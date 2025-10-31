Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why this influencer family is leaving Australia for the UK

Australia rolls out ‘for the good of our kids’ ad campaign ahead of teen social media ban
  • An Australian influencer family, known as The Empire Family, is moving to London to allow their 14-year-old daughter, Charli, to continue her career as a content creator.
  • The relocation is a direct response to Australia's new law, which will ban social media use for children under 16 from December.
  • The family, who have amassed six million followers across platforms, stated they do not want to lose their audience due to the impending ban.
  • Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese championed the ban, citing the need to protect children from the harmful effects of excessive social media use.
  • The law is one of the strictest globally, with platforms facing fines of up to A$50m (£25m) for non-compliance, despite some academics warning it is a "blunt instrument".
