Why this influencer family is leaving Australia for the UK
- An Australian influencer family, known as The Empire Family, is moving to London to allow their 14-year-old daughter, Charli, to continue her career as a content creator.
- The relocation is a direct response to Australia's new law, which will ban social media use for children under 16 from December.
- The family, who have amassed six million followers across platforms, stated they do not want to lose their audience due to the impending ban.
- Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese championed the ban, citing the need to protect children from the harmful effects of excessive social media use.
- The law is one of the strictest globally, with platforms facing fines of up to A$50m (£25m) for non-compliance, despite some academics warning it is a "blunt instrument".