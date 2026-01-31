New bill proposed in India to ban social media for under-16s
- A movement is gaining momentum in India to ban social media for individuals under 16, potentially affecting around 12 million minors.
- Three Indian states – Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Goa – are currently discussing implementing rules to restrict children's social media use.
- A key ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling BJP has proposed a nationwide bill that would prohibit anyone under 16 from creating or maintaining a social media account.
- The proposed legislation would place the entire responsibility for age verification on social media platforms, with states citing Australia's recent similar measures as an example.
- India's chief economic adviser has also advocated for age-based access limits and for platforms to be responsible for enforcing age verification, given the country's large internet user base.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks