Another country set to ban under 16s from social media

Australia approves social media ban on under-16s
  • Malaysia announced it will ban social media use for children under 16 from next year, following Australia's similar nationwide restriction.
  • The Malaysian Communications Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, stated the ban aims to protect young people from online harms such as cyberbullying, financial scams, and child sexual abuse.
  • The government is reviewing mechanisms to enforce age restrictions, expecting social media platforms to comply with the decision by 2025.
  • This ban will be incorporated into the new Online Safety Act 2025, which was passed to regulate harmful content and impose responsibilities on online service providers.
  • Malaysia joins a growing number of countries implementing age limits due to global concerns over social media's impact on children's mental health and safety.
